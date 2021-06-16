Man charged in Easter Sunday death of father killed in front of daughter

HPD has charged Nicholas Thomas, 23, with capital murder for the death of a father killed on Easter Sunday in front of his 8-year-old daughter during a robbery.

HOUSTON — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a case where a father was gunned down in front on his young daughter on Easter Sunday as they left the Dave & Buster's off the Katy Freeway.

Houston Police have charged Nicholas Thomas, 23, with capital murder for the death of Miguel Vasquez, known to his family as Michael.

Police say on April 11, Vasquez was leaving, walking to his car in the parking lot with his 8-year-old daughter, when Thomas tried to rob him at gunpoint then shot him.

Vasquez was able to run for help but later died at the hospital.

His niece, Jackie Alcantara, says the loss has been devastating.

“I would describe him as the glue that holds this family together,” Alcantara said. “So it’s been rough.”

Although the 8-year-old was physically unhurt, she saw everything and was the main witness.

“We’ve been trying to distract her, and I think it hasn’t really hit her just yet. I think it will hit her in the future when she gets a little bit older," Alcantara said.

With her help, though, Houston Police were able to release a composite sketch back in April along with surveillance video of a vehicle of interest.

On Wednesday, HPD announced the arrest of Thomas.

“Everybody has… just this weight lifted off their shoulders,” Alcantara described of hearing of the arrest.

Although the family believes there’s hope for justice now, they know they’ll never get back what was stolen.

“He completely destroyed this family. He took somebody that was such a family guy, fun loving guy, and just destroyed us," Alcantara said.