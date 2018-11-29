HOUSTON – A man is in custody and charged in a woman’s death in southeast Houston, police say.

Luis Moron Romero, 36, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Maria Marquez, 38.

The victim was found in the 8500 block of the La Porte Freeway, just west of the 610 Loop, the evening of Nov. 21.

Police say they responded to reports of a pickup truck in a field, and that’s when they found the woman’s remains.

Investigators identified Romero as the suspect, and he was taken into custody on Tuesday. Police say the suspect admitted he was involved in the woman’s death.

© 2018 KHOU