HOUSTON — A man has been charged with capital murder for a deadly shooting that happened in southeast Houston Monday.
One man was killed, and two others were injured in a robbery involving drugs, according to Houston police.
This happened in the 7100 block of Schley Street.
Police identified the alleged gunman as 30-year-old Jonathan Ariel.
The deceased victim is 31-year-old Raymond Ybarbo.
The two other individuals that were shot are expected to be okay.
This was one of three shooting that happened Monday in southeast Houston.
RELATED: At least 2 killed, 6 injured in 3 separate shootings in SE Houston
About 15 minutes after the Schley shooting happened, one person was killed in a gang-related shooting on Northridge near Jutland, which is about five miles away from Schley.
Authorities don’t believe the two shootings were connected in any way.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM