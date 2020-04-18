HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video above aired in July 2019.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with the 2019 shooting death of 2-year-old Ivory West Jr.

Cecil Lakey, 23, has been charged with capital murder.

On July 2, 2019, Ivory, his father and another man were all shot during an attempted robbery just before midnight in the garage of an apartment on Trailing Vine Road. Deputies said two men walked into the garage area and started shooting.

The father was shot up to 10 times, and the other man was hit in the leg. Ivory was killed.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Lakey is currently in the Harris County Jail on another capital murder charge in a March 2019 case.

This is 2 year old Ivory West Jr. - called T.J. by his family, who described him as being the “life of the party.” His family just shared this pic - sadly, he was shot and killed this morning during a violent home invasion. His 2 killers, are still out there.

