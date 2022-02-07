Man charged with capital murder in pool party shooting that killed 2 teens

Jamil Early Syrie Jr. is charged with capital murder after a triple shooting at a pool party in north Harris County back in July.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old has been charged with capital murder in the wake of a triple shooting at a pool party that left two teens dead in north Harris County earlier this year, according to court documents.

Editorial note: The above video is from a previous report.

Jamil Early Syrie Jr. also faces a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a third victim was shot twice in the incident. Syrie was denied bond.

In July, Syrie shot and killed 17-year-old Dillon Denman and 18-year-old Cameron Allen, according to court documents.

According to deputies, a fight broke out during a pool party at an apartment complex on West Airtex Boulevard near the North Freeway. At the time, investigators said they weren't sure who shot first.

"There was a large group of people, possibly a pool party where some type of altercation occurred," said Harris County Sgt. Dennis Wolfford after the shooting. "Multiple people were discharging firearms directly in front of the leasing office at this complex. We don’t know who was shooting first. We have possible shooters detained. We’re still working to figure out who exactly fired the shots."