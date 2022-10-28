Man charged after body found wrapped in trash bags in southwest Houston

The woman was identified as Marie Hernandez, 43. A medical examiner ruled her cause of death as ligature strangulation.

HOUSTON — A man has been charged with murder in the death of his common-law wife whose body was found in trash bags in southwest Houston.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired Sept. 2021.

Houston police said on Sept. 11, 2021, they responded to a report of a dead person found on Sandpiper Dr near W Airport Boulevard. The deceased was wrapped in large black trash bags. Witnesses said the bags were spotted shortly before 11 a.m. but had not been there earlier that morning.

The deceased was identified as Marie Hernandez, 43. A medical examiner ruled her cause of death as ligature strangulation.

After an investigation, detectives identified Hernandez's common-law husband, Fidel Baquin, 33, as a suspect in the case. He was charged and arrested on Oct. 27, 2022 without incident.