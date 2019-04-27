HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 24-year-old man has been charged after deputies said he ran over his father Saturday in the parking lot of a YMCA in northwest Harris County.

Devon Amos has been charged with aggravated assault. He still remains at large.

This happened at about 10:40 a.m. at Cypresswood Drive and Tomball Parkway.

Deputies said they two got into a physical altercation before Amos got into a car and ran over his dad multiple times.

Amos drove away after the incident and ditched the car a few blocks away from the scene.

The dad, 42-year-old Cedrick Amos, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he suffered head and shoulder injuries but is expected to survive.

An investigation is ongoing and charges are pending against the younger Amos.

The YMCA of Greater Houston released the following statement:

“On Saturday, April 27, there was a family disturbance in the parking lot of the D. Bradley McWilliams YMCA location. Staff followed all emergency protocols and the police were immediately notified. Officers arrived on scene and took control of the situation. At no time were members or guests inside the building in danger."

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: