HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Investigators have announced felony charges in connection with illegal street racing.

Ronald Gray Pace III has been charged with two counts of felony street racing.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says that on March 17, a crowd of people were gathered to watch an illegal street car race on a public road in northwest Harris County.

Pace was one of the drivers who hit two pedestrians, the sheriff's office said. The victims suffered broken bones and other injuries that could have cost them their lives, said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff's office is still working to identify the second driver. Charges are expected to be filed against him as well.

Deputies worked with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office to gather evidence, which has led to the filing of felony criminal charges.

The illegal street racing incident occurred at a time when race enthusiasts were gathered in the Houston area for the legally-sanctioned TX2K auto racing event in Baytown.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: