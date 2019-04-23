HOUSTON — A man was shot as several suspects opened fire in the middle of an east Houston street overnight.

This happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Carolina Street near Fidelity Street.

Houston police say they do not have a lot of information at this time. Officers responded to a shooting call and found the victim shot once in his hand. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators say several suspects opened fire, but it is not clear if they were shooting at each other or something else.

Police did find bullet holes in a nearby house and car, but it is not clear if they were the target of the shooting. Police are searching addition homes for gunshots.

