FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A burglar suspect was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he stole money from an Islamic center in Katy -- twice.

Loyd Richard Smith Jr. has been charged with two counts of burglarizing the Katy Islamic Center in the 24700 block of Saddle Spur Lane.

Loyd Richard Smith Jr. was arrested for breaking into an Islamic Center in Katy twice, deputies said.

FBCSO

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said Smith fist broke into the Islamic center on Dec, 1, 2018 and then again on April 12, 2019. Deputies said in both incidents, Smith broke into the building and stole cash and checks from donation boxes.

Deputies said Smith has a lengthy criminal record across several counties and theft of religious centers appears to be an objective for him.

He is currently in the Fort Bend County jail.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM