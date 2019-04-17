HOUSTON — A man died after police say he was beaten with a large stick overnight.

A witness and friend of the victim told police the incident was over $15 the victim owed the suspect.

This happened inside a food store on Liberty Road near the Eastex Freeway in northeast Houston.

One witness told Houston police he heard the man carrying a large stick or wooden dowel say the man he beat with it owes him money.

Police say that suspect walked inside the Liberty Food Market just before midnight late Tuesday and struck a man at the counter in the forehead.

As the victim staggered away, police say the suspect struck him in the head again, and the victim collapsed.

A few minutes later, the suspect and two other people carried the victim outside.

People from the neighborhood performed CPR on the victim, who later died at LBJ Hospital.

Police say they have good surveillance video of the suspect and hope to release it soon.

They’re also hoping to hear from several witnesses who left before investigators showed up.

