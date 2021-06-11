HCSO: Man barricaded inside Katy home after at least 1 person shot

KATY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say a man has barricaded himself inside a Katy home after allegedly shooting at least one person.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said SWAT is responding to the scene in the 24900 block of Acadia Park Circle. He said the possible shooter barricaded himself inside the home.
Sheriff Gonzalez said at least one person -- possibly two -- was shot. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they become available.