HCSO: Man barricaded inside Katy home after at least 1 person shot

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said SWAT is responding to the scene in the 24900 block of Acadia Park Circle. He said the possible shooter barricaded himself inside the home.

@HCSOTexas units responded to the 24900 blk of Acadia Park Circle, in Katy. Preliminary info: a male has shot at least one, possibly two persons. The condition of the injured person(s) is unknown. The possible shooter has barricaded himself inside the home. #hounews pic.twitter.com/qpxADcT0Vj — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 12, 2021

Sheriff Gonzalez said at least one person -- possibly two -- was shot. Their conditions are unknown at this time.