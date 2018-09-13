TEXAS CITY, Texas – A SWAT standoff with a man barricaded inside a Texas City home ended peacefully overnight.

Texas City Police say it started when officers responded just after 9 p.m. Wednesday to a disturbance in the 200 block of 18th Avenue and found the man attempting to start a fire inside a residence.

All of the residents of the home were able to escape uninjured.

The suspect then barricaded himself in the residence. Texas City Police SWAT and Hostage Negotiations Team were called to the scene.

The suspect could be heard inside that house smashing things and breaking windows.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when police used a Taser on him.

