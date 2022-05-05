Cypress man sentenced for attacking bailiff after child porn sentencing

In September 2021, Jonathan Carriere, 19, had just been sentenced to six years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Cypress man who attacked a bailiff and tried to take her gun after being sentenced on child pornography charges will now serve nearly four times more prison time.

In September 2021, Jonathan Carriere, 19, had just been sentenced to six years in prison for possessing child pornography.

When deputy Wendy Villarreal was putting him into a holding room, Carriere attacked.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and several other deputies filled the downtown Houston courtroom Thursday morning to show their support for deputy Villarreal.

The sheriff said he’s known deputy Villarreal a long time.

“It’s unacceptable,” said Sheriff Gonzalez. “It was a heartbreaking situation. It was unnecessary, and we just wanted to come and help her get some closure and close that chapter because it’s been a long road for her.”

“We’re just incredibly proud of deputy Villarreal for her courage and saving potential lives in the courtroom while holding onto her gun while taking a horrible attack,” said James McKenney, one of the case's prosecutors.

As part of a plea deal, Carrier was sentenced Thursday to 23 years for that attack, 20 years for having a weapon in jail, plus the original six for the child pornography conviction.

During her victim impact statement, deputy Villarreal said being punched felt like getting hit with a brick.

She described being determined to protect her weapon, even as she felt like she was going to die.

“We see heartbreak and pain all the time, but I was touched by it,” said Sheriff Gonzalez. “You hear the pain and emotion that goes through it. That it’s not just the incident itself.”

deputy Villarreal said she’s still recovering from neurological issues and emotional challenges from the attack.

“We’ll make sure that we continue to support her as best we can and that it’s in a comfortable place for her,” said the sheriff. “That she can transition back into work because we know it’s been a long journey, but as you saw here today with the show of support, we’re gonna continue to support her in every way we can.”