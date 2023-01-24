HPD: Man assaulted uncle with hammer, set his home on fire

HPD said the man who attacked his uncle with the hammer and set the house on fire is now in police custody.

HOUSTON — A man was seriously injured when he was attacked by a family member with a hammer and had his home set on fire, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened at a home on Knoxville Street near Scott Street in southeast Houston. Houston police said they got a call of a man being attacked with a hammer at the home.

Family members told police their uncle was hit in the head with a hammer. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the house had been set on fire.

Houston firefighters were able to get the uncle out of the house, but police said he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

“There were multiple family members running out of the house yelling their uncle had been assaulted. Before they could make entry into the house, the house was on fire,” HPD Lt. Horelica said. “Officers were unable to make entry.”

