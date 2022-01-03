Man arrested after video showing woman being chased down by speeding SUV in Pasadena park

The driver has been identified as Gabriel Garcia. He is currently in custody after being charged with aggravated assault against a family member.

PASADENA, Texas — Police have arrested the SUV driver seen on surveillance video chasing down a woman through a Pasadena park.

KHOU 11 shared the terrifying video of the woman being chased down by the speeding SUV in Satsuma Park in February.

The video came from a nearby resident's surveillance camera.

That resident did not want to be identified but spoke to KHOU 11 News.

“I can’t get the sound of her screams out of my head,” the camera owner said. “It was so horrible. To see her running and screaming ... you can tell she’s terrified trying to get away.”

Police then were hoping the public can help identify the woman who appeared to be being chased so they could verify if she was OK.

“We want to make sure that she’s OK first and foremost,” said Pasadena Police Sgt. Raul Granados. “We heard the scream at the end. We don’t know if he hit her with a vehicle. We don’t know if she screamed because he stopped and put her in the vehicle.”

A day later, detectives said some of the woman's family members confirmed they have seen the woman following the incident.