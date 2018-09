SUGAR LAND, Texas - Deputies arrested a man Friday following a major drug bust in Sugar Land.

Investigators in Fort Bend County say a search warrant uncovered Xanax, weed and THC vapes that totaled a street value of more than $33,000 from a home in the 10000 block of Sugarbridge Trail.

Depueties arrested 20-year-old Faraz Shaikh who faces charges of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana and money laundering.

