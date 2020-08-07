Man arrested in Montgomery County may have sexually assaulted numerous children between 1974 and 2018

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Montgomery County authorities arrested a man who they said may be responsible for multiple sexual assaults.
Timothy Jarvis Landry, 60, was arrested on June 30. He's charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. He's being held in the county jail on a $250,000 bond.
Authorities said Cooley has abused children in past years, possibly as long ago as 1974. They said the most recent occurrence was in 2018.
Detectives think there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 and refer to case number 19 A027616.
