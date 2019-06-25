HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man has been arrested in a deadly road rage shooting in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

James Deon Neal, 41, is charged with murder after he shot and killed a man last week, deputies say.

The shooting happened on Friday at 635 Cypress Station. The victim has been identified as Marcus Kendell Sterling.

Details regarding a motive for the shooting have not yet been released.

Neal's bond has been set at $250,000.

