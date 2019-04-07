KATY, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is a report with the victim's wife that aired earlier this week.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Katy father during a road rage incident from the weekend.

Dietrich Thomas, 22, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Eric Starr, 29, and was taken into custody overnight. He was booked early Thursday morning.

Thomas remains in custody at this time, but was previously out on bond from an unrelated shooting incident that was filed by Houston police earlier this year.

Investigators said Starr was driving a silver Toyota Camry westbound on Interstate 10 west before exiting Mason Road early Saturday morning. The victim then became involved in the road rage with Thomas, who was driving a 2019 black Dodge Charger.

Starr is said to have continued northbound on Mason Road and was followed by Thomas. Authorities said the two got out of their vehicles at Mason Road and Morton Ranch Road where their dispute became a physical confrontation.

Deputies say Thomas pulled out a pistol and shot Starr in the chest before getting back into his Charger and driving off westbound on Morton Ranch Road. Two witnesses stopped and tried helping Starr before he was taken by EMS to Hermann Memorial Hospital in Katy. Starr was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators have now charged Thomas with murder.

