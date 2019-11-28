DALLAS — Dallas police have arrested a man they say fatally beat a woman before robbing a RaceTrac gas station early in November. The woman later died from her injuries on Nov. 16.

Around 2:45 a.m., Dallas police responded to a robbery at a RaceTrac at 2506 Inwood Road. A man punched an employee in the head and stole some cigarettes before running away from the gas station, according to an affidavit. Police later identified the suspect as Anthony De Wayne Randle. On the night in question, Randle was wearing dark pants and a red and black plaid hoodie over a Chuch's Chicken shirt. Police were unable to find him that night but issued a warrant for his arrest for robbery a week later after he was identified.

While searching for Randle after the robbery on Nov. 1, police found 39-year-old Charity Crim lying under a mattress in an alleyway behind a strip mall outlet at 5542 Maple Avenue. Crim was "bleeding from apparent severe blunt force trauma," according to the affidavit. Police took her to Parkland Hospital, where she remained in critical condition until her death on Nov. 16.

Police found security camera footage of Randle attacking Crim before the robbery, according to the affidavit. Police say the security camera footage shows Crim backing away from Randle "in a protective stance" before Randall grabs her, rams her head into the wall and then kicks, stomps and rams her head to the ground repeatedly. After a minute of this, Randle walks away, then comes back with a mattress. He then stomps on her again before covering her with the mattress.

"[Randle] then casually walks down the alley in the direction of the RaceTrac," the affidavit states.

Police later found out Randle and Crim knew each other.

An unnamed witness said in a police statement on Nov. 18 that they know Randle by name, and that Randle admitted both crimes after the fact, according to the affidavit. The witness said they saw Randle and Crim at a washeteria located near the attack and correctly identified both peoples' clothes. They also said they saw the two of them inside a fenced-in section of the dumpster in the alleyway, smoking drugs. Randle was trying to take Crim's pants off, but she kept pulling them back up.

Police found security footage to back up this claim, too, according to the affidavit.

Randle was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Dallas County jail on charges of robbery and murder. His total bond amount is $600,000.

