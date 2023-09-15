One suspect arrested, another on the run in June shooting that injured 6 near Galleria area

Carl Douglas Green, 32, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault in the June shooting. Police are also searching for Calvin Rashad Williams, 32.

HOUSTON — A man accused in a shooting that injured six people in the parking lot of a business near the Galleria in June has been taken into custody and another suspect is still on the run, Houston police said Friday morning.

Carl Douglas Green, 32, has been arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his alleged involvement in the shooting on June 11 at 2 a.m. in the parking lot of Tabú Restaurant & Lounge, which is near Richmond Avenue and Fountain View Drive.

Police said they are still searching for another suspect, 32-year-old Calvin Rashad Williams, also known as "Cabo." Williams faces three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and on account of deadly assault of a public servant.

Five men, ages 29, 27, 27, 30 and 32, and a 28-year-old woman were injured in the shooting, police said. Another 27-year-old man suffered minor injuries to the arm from broken glass. The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment and have since been released.

What happened

According to HPD Chief Troy Finner, officers found six people who were shot following a disturbance inside the lounge that spilled out into the parking lot.

"It makes no sense to fire up into a crowded parking lot," Finner said in June. "Make no mistake about it, we're gonna find out who did it. We're gonna hold them accountable."

Finner said several off-duty deputies were at the lounge at the time working an extra job and that they would be helping with the investigation. He also said that the lounge has a history of issues.

"They've had problems here before and we're gonna look into that to make sure we're doing everything we can do," Finner said.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact HPD's Major Assaults Division.

Watch Houston Police Chief Troy Finner give an update the night of the shooting