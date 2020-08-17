HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Precinct 4 Constables arrested a man on Friday and charged him with stalking a family member.
Deputies found John Chapman outside the victim's home on Mueschke Road in Cypress. They say he had a blank key and a garage door opener that could've been used to get into the victim's house or garage.
At the time of his arrest, Chapman was out on bond for trespassing at the same house.
"John Chapman was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Stalking," said Constable Mark Herman. "His bond was set at $50,000 out of the 228th District Court."