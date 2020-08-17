Investigators say John Chapman had a blank key and garage door opener to the victim's home.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Precinct 4 Constables arrested a man on Friday and charged him with stalking a family member.

Deputies found John Chapman outside the victim's home on Mueschke Road in Cypress. They say he had a blank key and a garage door opener that could've been used to get into the victim's house or garage.

At the time of his arrest, Chapman was out on bond for trespassing at the same house.