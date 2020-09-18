40-year-old arrested for solicitation of a minor was already wanted for elderly injury: deputies

He is accused of going to a Houston-area location where he expected to meet a child for the purpose of a “prearranged sexual encounter.”

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man arrested in Harris County is facing serious criminal charges including online solicitation of a minor, Precinct 4 deputy constables announced Friday.

Marion Williamson, 40, is charged with online solicitation of a minor, possession of meth and injury to the elderly, according to Constable Mark Herman’s office.

Herman’s office said the arrest came as law enforcement across the country monitor online activity for child predators, noting that many students are still learning remotely over the internet.

Multiple agencies, including area police departments and school district police, were working together when Williamson allegedly had conversations with an officer he believed was a minor. The suspect is accused of going to a location where he expected to meet the child for the purpose of a “prearranged sexual encounter.”

Officers arrested Williamson the evening of Sept. 10 in the 12500 block of Kuykendahl Road.

He was booked into the Harris County jail for the new charges and an outstanding warrant for injury to the elderly.

“His bond for the Online Solicitation of a Minor was set at $30,000.00, $5,000.00 for the Possession of a Controlled Substance, $15,000.00 for the Injury of the Elderly Warrant and a No Bond for the outstanding Possession of a Controlled Substance Warrant out of the 230th District Court,” stated Precinct 4.