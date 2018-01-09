HOUSTON - A man was arrested for indecent exposure Friday after deputies say he followed a teenage girl while she was walking home from school.

Deputies with Harris County Precinct 1 say the girl was walking home from Eisenhower High School near West Gulfbank and Streamside Drive around 2:30 p.m. Friday when she realized she was being followed by a man in a white truck. The teen told deputies the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Jose Huerta, followed her slowly with hazard lights on for about two minutes before she took off running.

The teen told deputies she thought Huerta was attempting to kidnap her.

The girl flagged down a nearby school bus driver who witnessed the incident and took the girl home. The girl told her father about the incident, and he drove back to the scene to find Huerta. He flagged down a Pct. 1 patrol deputy who then located surveillance video from the bus showing part of the incident.

The deputy was able to get the license plate of the suspect’s vehicle and locate Huerta at his home where he was arrested.

Pct. 1 urges anyone who experienced similar encounters in the same area involving a man in a white truck to call Cpl. Jose Lopez at (713) 755-7628.

