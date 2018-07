KATY, Texas - An arrest has been made in a drive-by shooting that happened near a car wash in Katy.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Nicholas Dagostino shot and wounded a woman as she was driving along South Mason Road earlier this month.

HCSO plans to release more details on the arrest during a news conference Friday morning.

