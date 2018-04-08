HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was arrested this week for allegedly assaulting a deputy during his arrest for assaulting his girlfriend.

Deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to a disturbance call Thursday in the 7900 block of Bluff Trail Drive in north Harris County. They detained Danferne Roberson, 21, who they say assaulted his girlfriend.

During Roberson’s arrest, officials say he kicked one deputy several times and assaulted her. Another deputy used his Taser on Roberson.

During his arrest, deputies say Roberson offered one of them a large sum of money to let him go and not file charges.

Roberson is facing charges of assault of a police officer and assault of a family member.

