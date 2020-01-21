HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A serial robbery suspect believed to be linked to at least 13 cases was arrested Tuesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, whose name hasn't been released, was caught at a convenience store along Fairbanks North Houston Road, in northwest Harris County. Deputies shared a photo of the barefoot man just after his arrest.

Along with arresting the suspect, deputies took just over $100 in cash and what appeared to be a BB gun as evidence.

"This guy won't be celebrating #TacoTuesday," HCSO Major Mike Lee wrote in a tweet.

We are waiting to learn more about the suspect from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

