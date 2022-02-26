Suspect facing murder charge for man's death outside of North Harris Co. business

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the victim was shot with what may have been an assault rifle.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is in custody for allegedly shooting another man to death on Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez announced that the suspect has been charged with murder.

Authorities believe 39-year-old Reginald Meadows shot the victim with what may have been an assault rifle.

Investigators believe the victim drove to a business in the 15000 block of Tallshadows Drive. The two men allegedly had a confrontation that led to Meadows shooting the victim in his vehicle. The other man has not yet been identified and there's no information on what the confrontation was about.

Meadows is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $150,000 bond, according to court records. His next court date is set for February 28.