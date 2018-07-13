DALLAS COUNTY -- A man suspected of stealing a car is in custody Friday morning after he led officers on a chase for half an hour through several North Texas cities.

The chase began when the suspect reportedly stole a truck out of Grand Prairie.

When HD Chopper 8 caught up, the suspect was driving along State Highway 114, heading into Lewisville. Several DPD patrol cars and DPS troopers were following behind, and even managed to shoot one of the truck's tires out.

Just before 10 a.m. the suspect pulled over near I-35 and Swisher Road in Hickory Creek, putting his hands up and surrendering.

A dog was seen in the vehicle, which belongs to the owner of the truck. The owner is on his way to the scene to be reunited with his pet.

No injuries have been reported.

