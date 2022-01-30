Man shot multiple times in ambush at N. Houston taco truck, police say

A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times while waiting in his truck, police say.

According to the Houston Police Department, the man was ambushed when he was waiting to turn into a taco truck's parking lot in the 7400 block of Airline Drive.

The incident happened at approximately 2:34 a.m. When police arrived on scene, the victim was found shot multiple times, including in the legs, abdomen and arms, HPD said.

Authorities applied four tourniquets to the victim before EMS arrived and took him to a local hospital. Houston police say the victim is stable, but in critical condition.

The suspect pulled behind the victim in a white or tan SUV, before pulling alongside him and opening fire, police said.

The victim's truck was reportedly littered with bullet holes.