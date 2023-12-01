Man ambushed by shooters after giving ride to women SE Houston, police say

The 20-year-old man was ambushed by two men after he gave four women a ride to the Clinton Park area, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A good deed turned into an armed robbery after Houston police say a man was ambushed after helping a group of women.

Houston police said it appears a 20-year-old man who was working out at Planet Fitness was set up.

Police said the young man had just finished up at the gym around midnight when four women asked him for a ride. He agreed and drove them to a neighborhood near Clinton Park in southeast Houston.

However, when he got there, investigators said one of the women opened his back door and a man with a gun was outside. A second man with a gun was already at his trunk.

“Fearing for his life, he sped away at which point the black male suspects started firing striking him in the abdomen area,” HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said.

Police said the victim came to a stop by Clinton Park which is when one of the other women in the car took his keys and ran.

Someone who lives nearby helped the 20-year-old and called an ambulance. That man is now in the hospital.

Police said he is going to survive. Now, they’re looking for the four women and the two shooters.