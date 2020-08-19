Man out on bond for murder charges now wanted in a second killing

HOUSTON — Houston police are tracking down a man already out on bond for murder charges who has now been linked to a second killing.
Gerald Washington, 27, is accused of fatally shooting a man Feb. 9 in the 8200 block of Scott Street.
Investigators said the suspect shot the victim as he drove away from a business in the area. Washington was later identified and charged in the victim’s death.
Washington stands at 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds.
HPD says he is also wanted for the first murder charge, which was filed under a Harris County warrant. Details surrounding that case were not released.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.