Man out on bond for murder charges now wanted in a second killing

HOUSTON — Houston police are tracking down a man already out on bond for murder charges who has now been linked to a second killing.

Gerald Washington, 27, is accused of fatally shooting a man Feb. 9 in the 8200 block of Scott Street.

Investigators said the suspect shot the victim as he drove away from a business in the area. Washington was later identified and charged in the victim’s death.

Washington stands at 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds.

HPD says he is also wanted for the first murder charge, which was filed under a Harris County warrant. Details surrounding that case were not released.