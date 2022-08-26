x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Officials warn that man attempted to solicit girls outside a Spring ISD middle school

Precinct 4 said its deputies will conduct extra patrols in the area in an effort to find the suspect.
Credit: Harris County Precinct 4

HOUSTON — Officials are warning that a man was allegedly trying to solicit young girls outside a Spring ISD middle school.

The Spring ISD Police Department said a man driving a white or silver Volkswagen Passat with dark-tinted windows was seen near Dueitt Middle School attempting to solicit girls in the morning and afternoon, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Herman said deputies from his office will conduct extra patrols in the area in an effort to find the suspect. If you see a vehicle matching the description, Herman asks that you contact his office at 281-376-3472.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

BE ON THE LOOKOUT! Constable Mark Herman's Office was notified by the Spring ISD Police Department that a white male...

Posted by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on Friday, August 26, 2022

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Texas Right to Life political director accused of online solicitation of a minor

Before You Leave, Check This Out