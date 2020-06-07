Man allegedly shoots, kills 19-year-old cousin in Spring

Eryn Cook was arrested Sunday for murder and given a $500,000 bond.

SPRING, Texas — A 21-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly shot and killed his cousin in Spring.

The fatal shooting happened on Friday at approximately 3:30 a.m. in a home in the 34200 block of Hunter Park.

The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office said when they responded to the home they found 19-year-old Cameron Cook dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

During the investigation, witnesses who were inside of the home during the shooting reported that Cameron's cousin, Eryn Cook, shot him and ran away before police arrived.

Eryn was arrested two days later and charged with murder. He was given a $500,000 bond.

This case is still under investigation.