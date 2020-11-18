x
Crime

Recognize this vehicle? Driver allegedly shoots victim fleeing road rage fight in the back

Houston police said the victim tried to drive away, after being urged to fight, and was shot in the back.
Credit: KHOU 11
Houston police release surveillance photos allegedly involved in a road rage incident Sept. 9, 2020 that left one person injured.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for two people and a vehicle involved in an alleged road rage incident, in which the victim was reportedly shot in the back while trying to drive away.

Investigators released photos Wednesday of a suspected vehicle. Police said the shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. Sept. 9, 2020 in along the West Loop.

They said the suspects followed the victim until they reached a stop light. That's when the woman got out of the vehicle, walked up to the victim's window and tried to start a physical fight.

The victim began to drive away and the male driver of the suspect vehicle grabbed a rifle from the car and began firing at the victim’s vehicle, striking the victim in the back.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a white Ford Focus with no license plate. 

HPD is asking for the public's help identifying the suspects, who are accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

