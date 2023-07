The woman's son heard the shooting but didn't witness it, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON — A man is in custody after police say he admitted to shooting and killing his girlfriend in northeast Houston Thursday night.

Police said they found the woman with a single gunshot wound in the 8200 block of Sandra Street. The woman's son heard the shooting but didn't witness it, according to the Houston Police Department.

Authorities said the two had been together for less than a month and were moving into a newly built house together.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

