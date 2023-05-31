Man accused of stealing women's underwear from multiple apartments in Huntsville

So far, the man has been connected to two burglaries but police said there could be more victims who are not even aware that they are victims.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Houston-area man accused of breaking into multiple apartments and stealing numerous pairs of women's underwear has been arrested.

So far, the man has been connected to two burglaries -- one in January and one in May -- but police said there could be more victims who are not even aware that they are victims.

The man was arrested on May 23 after police said he broke into a woman's Huntsville apartment in the 2500 block of Lake Road and stole her underwear and other personal items from her bedroom.

Police said when they arrested the man, they found numerous pairs of women's underwear in his home they suspect he stole from multiple apartments in the Lake Road area. He has reportedly been seen acting suspiciously and potentially lurking outside bedroom windows.