HOUSTON — A Richmond man has been accused of using a camera to look up women’s skirts while at an event at Discovery Green.

According to court documents, a woman called police after she caught 52-year-old Michael Galloway in the act.

When police questioned Galloway, he told them he did not think he was doing anything illegal since he was in a public place.

Police found a small black camera hidden in Galloway’s backpack. Court documents revealed that the camera had numerous videos that appeared to show him using it to record under women’s skirts.

Galloway was taken into custody and charged with invasive visual recording.

He next court date is scheduled for Nov. 20.

