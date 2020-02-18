BAYTOWN, Texas — A 25-year-old man is facing at least two charges after authorities said he assaulted his girlfriend and led police on a chase in a stolen SUV.

Around noon Monday, Baytown police said they responded to reports of a domestic disturbance between Robert Rayon and a family member at a home in the 1100 block of Windy Lane.

Police said Rayon threw an ax at the woman and left the scene in a gray Chevrolet Tahoe.

The officers spotted the SUV near the intersection of North Alexander and James Bowie and initiated a traffic stop. When the officers got out of their vehicles, Rayon pulled away, according to police.

Rayon led officers on a chase that went both eastbound and westbound on I-10. At one point during the chase, according to police, Rayon struck a culvert and damaged one of the SUV's wheels.

The SUV came to a stop on the eastbound feeder in the 15500 block of I-10. Rayon was taken into custody.

While he was being arrested, according to police, a crack pipe was found in the SUV. Also, police said the SUV was reported stolen by the Houston Police Department.

Rayon was booked into the Baytown Jail. He's charged with aggravated assault of a family member and felony evading in a motor vehicle.

The victim suffered scratches and abrasions to her face.

