Man accused of stealing wrecker, leading deputies on lengthy chase down I-10

The man allegedly got out of the stopped wrecker and jumped up and down on its roof before he was arrested.

HOUSTON — A man jumped a fence and stole a large wrecker truck from a lot in Houston overnight, leading deputies on a chase to more than 30 miles away, authorities say.

The wrecker was allegedly taken around 12 a.m. early Thursday from a wrecker yard along Lyons Avenue on the city’s north side.

The man used a chain and the truck to pull back the front gate and then sped away.

The company that owns the wrecker, Fast Tow, used GPS to track the vehicle’s location and caught up with the suspect. But the man wouldn’t stop, so deputies were called.

Multiple agencies responded and eventually used spike strips to bring the wrecker to a stop along I-10 on the west side.

A witness said the man could have been under the influence of something because even then, he got on the roof of the tow truck and was jumping up and down before he was arrested.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unknown why the man took the vehicle. No names have been released.