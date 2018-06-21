HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Deputies say a man accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of merchandise from numerous Houston-area Home Depot stores has been arrested.

According to deputies from Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen’s Office, the man took the items from as many as 15 different stores.

Media: @Pct1Constable has arrested suspect in theft of > $30,000 in inventory from Home Depot stores. Is being processed right now at our annex: 7300 N. Shepherd. Video opportunity there if you like. — Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) June 22, 2018

The stolen items included generators, welding equipment, chainsaws, and paint sprayers. Some of the merchandise was found at the Cash America Pawn shop on Jensen in Houston, deputies said.

Deputies announced the arrest Friday morning. A mug shot and more information will be released upon his arrest.

The investigation is still active at this time and more charges may be filed.

Investigators say man stole > $30k worth of goods from 15 @HomeDepot stores around Houston. Some of it recovered by @Pct1Constable Deputy Joe Bowden. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/HSb75N3csN — Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) June 21, 2018

