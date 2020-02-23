HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man accused of stabbing his stepfather during an argument is on the run.

This happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in 1400 block of Stone Bluff Drive in north Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded at that time to a call of a weapons disturbance and found that the victim had been stabbed in his neck and ribs.

He was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says it will file a warrant for the stepson's arrest.

