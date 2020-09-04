HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for an alleged gunman accused of fatally shooting a man and taking his shoes before driving off with the victim’s vehicle in the Greenspoint area.

It happened about midnight April 5 near a strip center and gas station in the 600 block of Greens Road.

When officers arrived, they found Matthew Harris, 28, suffering from a gunshot wound. Harris was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police said surveillance video from multiple business show an unidentified man approach Harris and shoot him. He then takes the victim’s belongings, including his shoes, before driving away in the Harris' black Cadillac sedan.

The car was later found nearby.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest or identification of a suspect, should call the Houston Police Department homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

