NEW CANEY, Texas — A man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting late last week in New Caney.

On Friday at about 9 p.m., authorities said a woman and her boyfriend showed up at her ex-husband's house in the 23000 block of Forest Green Lane to pick up her three children.

Detectives said a fight broke out between the men. Officials said the woman's ex-husband, Randy Estrada, shot 25-year-old Luis Ortiz to death.