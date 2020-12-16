Have you seen him? Man accused of sexually abusing child over course of seven years

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a child over a seven year period.
A warrant was issued Tuesday for the arrest of Carlos Benjamin Pena, 53.
Investigators have linked Pena to a sexual assault reported Friday in the 16800 block of City View Place. He is accused of sexually abusing the victim throughout 2009 to 2016.
Police said the suspect is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weigh 180 to 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.