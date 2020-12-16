Have you seen him? Man accused of sexually abusing child over course of seven years

Carlos Benjamin Pena, 53, is wanted in connected to the sexual assault of a child reported Friday.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a child over a seven year period.

A warrant was issued Tuesday for the arrest of Carlos Benjamin Pena, 53.

Investigators have linked Pena to a sexual assault reported Friday in the 16800 block of City View Place. He is accused of sexually abusing the victim throughout 2009 to 2016.



Police said the suspect is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weigh 180 to 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.