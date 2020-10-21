Have you seen him? Man accused of sexually abusing child for nearly 3 years

Luis Ernesto Gonzalez, 49, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man accused of sexually abusing a child for nearly three years.

Luis Ernesto Gonzalez, 49, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. The alleged abuse happened between May 2016 through October 2019, police said.

HPD said the victim spoke out about the abuse during the investigation, leading officers to Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.