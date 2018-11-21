HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Harris County man is accused of lighting his girlfriend’s vehicle on fire after a domestic dispute, according to the fire marshal’s office.

Investigators responded to a vehicle fire in the 13900 block of Lanceoak Court on Tuesday.

They determined Bryan Davis, 32, intentionally started the fire, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal.

"HCFMO investigators found Davis set his girlfriend's vehicle on fire by igniting articles of clothing with an open flame," stated Public Information Officer Rachel Moreno. "Davis was charged with arson by HCFMO and criminal mischief by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.”

Davis was booked in the Harris County jail.

