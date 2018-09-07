HOUSTON - The man accused of running over and killing a woman last week in north Houston has been arrested.

Eddie Roy Olvera, 28, is charged with murder in the death of a 33-year-old woman.

According to the Houston Police Department, Olvera was driving a burgundy Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and following a vehicle driven by the victim southbound on West Hardy Tuesday night. One of Olvera's former girlfriends was inside the victim's vehicle.

After stopping her vehicle, the victim got out and began arguing with Olvera. At some point, Olvera intentionally struck the victim with his vehicle and fled the scene. Paramedics transported the victim to Memorial Hermann Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

