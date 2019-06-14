HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 24-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he left two young children alone in a vehicle while he allegedly pimped out a woman.

According to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, Colby Bankhead surrendered Tuesday night and is now charged with endangering a child and promotion of prostitution. Both are felony charges.

Bankhead is being held without bond pending trial.

Deputies say Bankhead left two children, ages 9 months and 24 months, alone in a vehicle when he was arrested during an undercover prostitution sting on May 3 in the 9100 block of Gulf Freeway.

Investigators say they believe Bankhead was acting as a pimp for a woman he brought to that location. He ran from deputies that evening but was captured and charged at the time only with evading arrest.

At that time, he was released from jail on bond.

CPS has taken custody of the two children involved.

